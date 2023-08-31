Pinjarra High School farming program grows new employment opportunities

understand the origin of their food - educating them about the land, the journey from seed to plate and providing a greater appreciation of food and waste - and it's value;

understand the importance of sustainable practices of farming - traditional and modern farming practices related to soil health and irrigation, learn to fence, shear and crutch sheep, mark cattle, weed identification and control, animal husbandry, tree planting and wetland rehabilitation;

acquire safety skills and awareness - hands-on experience with farm machinery, driving tractors and maintain machinery, develop a strong understanding of safety protocols and the importance of a safe and regulated work environment;

develop responsibility and problem-solving skills - real-time decision making, seasonal cycles, challenges that come with working with animals and farming problems that arise and forcing them to adapt, innovate and make informed choices;