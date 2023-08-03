Decade-long tree planting initiative reaches 20,000th planting in Lakelands

A 12-year tree planting project led by property developer Peet to cultivate the environment surrounding Lakelands Estate has reached its 20,000th and final planting.
Peet has worked with students from Mandurah Baptist College since 2011 to plant seedlings along the estate and bring new life to the space.
With help from Creating Communities Australia and revegetation specialists Tranen, the project has allowed one of the Peel's fastest growing places to flourish.
While we're sad to see the journey come to an end, we're proud of what the students have achieved over the past decade...
To commemorate the milestone, City of Mandurah's Mayor Rhys Williams unveiled a plaque at Lakelands' Black Swan Lake, one of the original planting sites of the initiative.
Peter Crouch, Head of Science at Mandurah Baptist College, said the project helped students of all ages develop knowledge and skills to allow them to integrate green practices into their everyday lives.
"While we're sad to see the journey come to an end, we're proud of what the students have achieved over the past decade and can't wait to see the green spaces at Lakelands grow as the students' hard work pays off," Mr Crouch said.
The role the new space will play is pivotal, with the Lakelands population expected to grow from 90,000 to around 119,000 by 2036.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.