Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Decade-long tree planting initiative reaches 20,000th planting in Lakelands

Updated August 3 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah Baptist College students gathered for the final planting day in a 12-year journey to revegetate Lakelands. Picture supplied.
Mandurah Baptist College students gathered for the final planting day in a 12-year journey to revegetate Lakelands. Picture supplied.

A 12-year tree planting project led by property developer Peet to cultivate the environment surrounding Lakelands Estate has reached its 20,000th and final planting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.