'Sharing histories': Bindjareb Maar artwork unveiled in Pinjarra Town Square

The Shire of Murray has celebrated the installation of the Bindjareb Maar artwork in the Pinjarra Town Square.
The Bindjareb Maar - Maar meaning five - are five interpretive poles containing imagery collected and created by the local community.
All five pieces of artwork were created through collaboration with Murray residents who told stories of the community's past, present and future.
The celebration included a smoking ceremony, and traditional dance by the Bindjareb Middars.
Shire President, Councillor David Bolt said it was satisfying to see the project come to fruition.
"Sharing histories and cultures through art engages and inspires. It also strengthens relationships and aids reconciliation so, for many reasons, it is a great pleasure to see the Bindjareb Maar in place," Mr Bolt said.
Early in the planning process an art competition was held with the Bindjareb Advisory Group and members of the community submitted artworks to be included.
These works have been combined and are displayed in the metal images above each art installation.
To further enhance visual appeal, low powered LED lights and automatic sensors have been installed inside each pole. These will illuminate behind the artwork as dusk approaches.
The Town Square redevelopment was supported by Alcoa, Lotterywest and Peel Development Commission.
