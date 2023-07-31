Mandurah Mail
'Sharing histories': Bindjareb Maar artwork unveiled in Pinjarra Town Square

Updated July 31 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
The celebration included a smoking ceremony, and traditional dance by the Bindjareb Middars. Picture supplied.
The Shire of Murray has celebrated the installation of the Bindjareb Maar artwork in the Pinjarra Town Square.

