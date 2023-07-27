Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

City of Mandurah celebrates local historian Claire Cavanagh

Updated July 27 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah local Claire Cavanagh, president of the Mandurah Historical Society, has been named the City of Mandurah's latest Local Legend. Picture supplied.
Mandurah local Claire Cavanagh, president of the Mandurah Historical Society, has been named the City of Mandurah's latest Local Legend. Picture supplied.

The City of Mandurah is celebrating local historian Claire Cavanagh after naming her Mandurah's latest Local Legend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.