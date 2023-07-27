City of Mandurah celebrates local historian Claire Cavanagh

The City of Mandurah is celebrating local historian Claire Cavanagh after naming her Mandurah's latest Local Legend.
Ms Cavanagh is the president of Mandurah Historical Society, and has been working to preserve local histories and share her knowledge with the community for more than two decades.
Her role in the Society has seen her facilitate countless local heritage events, record and preserve important moments in Mandurah's history and pass on knowledge to the next generation.
Ms Cavanagh was made a life member of the group in 2015, and continues to play a key role in keeping local history alive.
Mayor Rhys Williams said Ms Cavanagh's involvement has seen the success of numerous important events in the Peel, including the annual Pioneer Day celebrations held for more than 20 years.
"Claire is a fantastic custodian and advocate for Mandurah's rich history, and we congratulate her on many years of involvement in preserving and celebrating heritage in Mandurah and the Peel region," Mayor Williams said.
"Claire makes sure Halls Cottage is open to the public every Sunday, accommodates school groups, and shares her knowledge through the community to ensure local histories live on."
Ms Cavanagh also organised the 190th birthday celebrations for Halls Cottage, which the Society manages and cares for, allowing school tours, community groups and weddings to utilise the historical building.
