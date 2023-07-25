Mandurah Mail
Halls Head students learn the art of crochet from local seniors

Updated July 25 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 1:45pm
Students from Halls Head College met with local seniors to learn the art of crochet. Picture supplied.
Students at Halls Head College have had the opportunity to form meaningful friendships with senior residents at Ingenia Gardens Seascape through the art of crocheting.

