Halls Head students learn the art of crochet from local seniors

Students at Halls Head College have had the opportunity to form meaningful friendships with senior residents at Ingenia Gardens Seascape through the art of crocheting.
Every Tuesday afternoon in the last school semester, students visited Ingenia Gardens to learn the tricks of the trade from seasoned crocheters.
One of the residents who shared her knowledge was Janette Collard, who has been crocheting for 70 years.
"Well first it's relaxing, and you always feel a sense of joy when you finish something," Ms Collard said.
"I have made blankets, scarfs, beanies, and baby clothes for family, as well as for fundraising and charity events like Ronald McDonald House and Biggest Morning Tea."
Halls Head College student Hannah King became interested in crocheting through her mother, and reached out to the school's Big Picture Learning Australia program in order to learn.
The program enables students to receive personalised learning.
"I saw my mum make some items, so I reached out to [the program] that is offered at my school to learn how to crochet," Hannah said.
"It's really therapeutic, and you can be very creative throughout the process."
On top of learning the art of crochet, participants formed strong friendships, chatting and sharing stories about their lives over morning tea.
"We have had some great chats and laughs while the teaching is going on, and they're also teaching us a couple of things," Ms Collard said.
With the program finishing up to mark the end of Semester, Ingenia Gardens Seascape community manager Sonia Magee said the retirement village was looking forward to the next opportunity to collaborate with the younger generation.
