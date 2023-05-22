Ramsay Health Care unsure when mould affected areas at Peel Health Campus will reopen

Healthcare giant Ramsay Health Care has said they are unsure when areas affected by mould at Peel Health Campus will be safe to reopen.
Ramsay Health Care's chief nurse and clinical services director Dr Bernadette Eather told reporters that at this stage, the focus was a "proactive approach" in order to mitigate risks for patients and staff at the hospital.
Dr Eather said they were unsure whether or not the mould was black mould at this stage, and that test results were expected to be back in the next 48 hours.
Patients were moved over the weekend after the mould was located in the hospital's airconditioning system.
A number of the patients were transferred to other facilities while 50 patients remain at Peel.
"Whilst we've got a number of wards closed, we have some that were not deemed to be affected, and we continue to provide clinical services in those areas," Dr Eather said.
Dr Eather said Ramsay Health Care had heard of "no staff or any patients having any reported adverse issues in any way related to that mould."
While areas of the hospital were still closed and some patients were being diverted, Dr Eather said she wanted to "reassure the community" that if a patient and their family were to present to the hospital's temporary emergency department, requiring emergency help, that they would "never be turned away".
"We have resuscitation and assessment equipment and a full complement of our emergency department staff," she said.
Ramsay Health Care is undertaking the cleaning process, and Dr Eather said some areas were larger and would require longer to be returned to safety.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.