'Brewery-house-feel' tavern which caters to 750 patrons opens in Lakelands

Peet's Lakelands Estate has officially opened 'The Lakelands' tavern over the weekend, complete with an open beer garden and areas for both entertainment and sport.
Owned by the Gastevski Group and designed in conjunction with Box Architects, the venue has three distinct indoor and outdoor sections, can cater to 750 patrons and will create more than 60 jobs in the area.
Peet CEO Brendan Gore said the tavern would "help cement Lakelands as a thriving hub of activity in Perth's southern region".
"Due to its central location within one of the region's fastest growing areas, the Lakelands Tavern will become a dining destination for the community, where visitors can connect with their friends, family, and other residents," Mr Gore said.
"We look forward to seeing the venue become an entertainment hub for not only the local community, but for visitors to the region as well."
The new Lakelands train station set to open in June of this year will make the area more accessible to visitors from other corners of WA.
Gastevski Group director Adrian Gastevski said the tavern was designed "with residents in mind", as a modern, industrial-themed space with a "warm, brewery-house-feel".
Other key design elements of the tavern, such as the flat roof, have been designed to ensure long-term sustainability.
The angle of the roof maximises solar layout, promotes acoustics, and allows for more efficient insulation, which assists with temperature regulation and heating throughout the space.
The Lakelands is located opposite the Lakelands Shopping Centre on the corner of Barrine Road and Seppings Parade.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
