Rebounds and assists were replaced by confusion and chaos at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre Sunday morning, with the Mandurah Magic's NBL1 West home opener against East Perth called off.
The Mail understands the show court air-conditioning was mistakenly left on overnight on Saturday, which may have contributed to an increase in the centre's humidity therefore making the court slippery.
As the players warmed up ahead of the women's game, Mandurah Basketball Association president Cliff Kearns announced that East Perth's players didn't want to play and the game had been cancelled.
About 10 minutes later, he confirmed Basketball WA had informed him of their decision to cancel both the women's and men's fixtures.
BWA confirmed to the Mail that the referee group had deemed the court unsafe after conducting their pre-game court evaluation.
"Unfortunately, the games had to be abandoned due to unsafe court conditions. Player and referee safety is paramount and a number one priority for the league," NBL1 West League Manager Brighton Pass said.
Mr Kearns told the Mail he was disappointed with the decision ahead of what was the Magic's first home game of the season, while women's coach Vlad Alava echoed those sentiments and said he had never encountered a situation like it in his time involved in basketball.
BWA confirmed the games would be rescheduled at a later date.
