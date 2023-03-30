Mandurah Mail
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

WA Ballet brings taster plate of performances to MANPAC | PHOTO GALLERY

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre's auditorium was full of eager audience members ready to be treated to a tasting plate of some of West Australian Ballet's most beloved works on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.