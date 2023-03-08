Mandurah City has pull off a major coup ahead of this weekend's State League Night Series final, with former Scotland international and Celtic cult hero Leigh Griffiths returning or the 2023 season.
Griffiths scored 123 goals for Celtic across eight seasons and won 22 caps for his nation, which included a memorable two-goal performance against England at Hampden Park in 2017 in a World Cup qualifier.
The 32-year-old striker scored two goals for City last season after being lured down under on a short-term deal by coach John Baird, who has know Griffiths for many years and shares a friendship with him as their paths crossed in Scottish football.
Baird was full of praise for the club and the work done behind the scenes in being able to secure the marquee signing on a full-time basis for the coming season.
"I am very pleased for everyone involved with the club," he said.
"To bring Leigh back is a credit and a display of the hard work everyone behind the scenes is putting in. Leigh wanted to come back after understanding our goals for the 2023 season."
Baird said Griffiths' experience and ability spoke for itself and claimed it as a major boost not just Mandurah City, but also across Australian football.
"I have had Australian internationals contacting me asking to come down and train because they want to see Leigh play," he said.
City president Nigel Mann said the club's ability to bring the former Wolves, Hibernian, Celtic and Dundee striker back to the club was an indication of the club's high level of ambition and would be welcomed by fans right across Perth.
"John and his staff have put together a strong squad for this season. The addition of a player of this calibre, with experience at an elite level, will assist in reaching our ambitions," he said.
"An exciting reward for our members and fans."
Griffiths will be available for selection for this Saturday night's Night Series final against Fremantle City at Frank Drago Reserve.
