Magic MVP Dequan Abroms and 2015 SBL MVP Ray Turner return to Mandurah in 2023

Updated March 2 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 6:00pm
Dequan Abroms (red 10) returns to the Mandurah Magic for the 2023 NBL1 West season. Picture from Mandurah Basketball Association.

A pair of impact players will return to the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre this season with the Mandurah Magic men's team announcing it has re-signed 2015 SBL MVP Ray Turner and import Dequan Abroms for the 2023 NBL1 West season.

