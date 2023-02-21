Mandurah Mail

Diversity South recieves support from Healthway for nutrition program

Updated February 21 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:03pm
Garrick and Mick. Picture is supplied.

Peel's disability support provider, Diversity South, will receive support from Healthway to pilot a nutrition education program for people with disability and their carers.

