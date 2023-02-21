Peel's disability support provider, Diversity South, will receive support from Healthway to pilot a nutrition education program for people with disability and their carers.
Diversity South provides home and living support and community participation services for people with disability to enhance their quality of life so they can live independently in their community, closer to family.
The program will educate people with disability on how to prepare and cook healthy meals so they can achieve improved health and wellbeing.
Approximately 80 disability support staff will also attend nutrition education workshops, enabling better support for their clients.
Diversity South chief Julie Waylen said many of its clients have complex physical and social needs, including multiple health issues such as diabetes, reduced mobility, and high levels of overweight and obesity.
"We will engage a dietician to develop modified menus for those with chronic medical conditions, as well as menus that address cultural considerations," she said.
Healthway and Lotterywest chief Ralph Addis said improving public awareness of healthy eating choices, especially for people with disability who were at greater risk of chronic health conditions, was paramount.
"The program will give them greater awareness, choice, and involvement in selecting, planning, and preparing a variety of nutritious meals," he said.
The nutrition education program will run for three months, and its outcomes will be shared more broadly with other supported independent living centres.
The program builds on the successful National Disability Services Tasmania Healthy Eating Project and complements Foodbank WA's current program 'Healthy Food for All Abilities'.
Diversity South was successful in receiving $30,475 funding through Healthway's Healthy Communities Program.
Through this program, Healthway funds a range of health promotion programs and activities that promote and encourage healthy lifestyles for all Western Australians.
To find out more visit: www.healthway.wa.gov.au.au.
