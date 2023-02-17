Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Community Gardens receives grant for major upgrades

Mandurah MP David Templeman presented a Lotterywest grant to Mandurah Community Gardens this week. Picture supplied.

Mandurah Community Gardens has been handed a Lotterywest grant which will help in implementing major upgrades to the space.

