Mandurah Community Gardens receives grant for major upgrades

Mandurah Community Gardens has been handed a Lotterywest grant which will help in implementing major upgrades to the space.
Among the upgrades will be an extended undercover area, clear patio blinds to protect dry garden areas during winter months and a new, modern kitchen.
Mandurah MP David Templeman handed over the grant in person this week to local volunteers and said it was "a privilege" to present to them.
"They have been providing Mandurah with a great service now for over a decade, and I can't think of a more deserving local community group to receive a grant from Lotterywest," Mr Templeman said.
"I would encourage all Mandurah residents to get on down to the facility, meet some friendly local folks, and do some gardening yourself."
Mandurah Community Gardens president Jennifer Boivin said the team was "so grateful" for the grant, and that it would help to enhance the experience of all visitors.
"They can enjoy our workshops in a more comfortable environment, and we can help more members of our community to grow, learn and enjoy gardening."
The Gardens has been serving the community for more than ten years, helping residents to learn about gardening through workshops and forming connections.
In addition, it is now a sustainability hub, with members encouraged to drop off items for recycling.
