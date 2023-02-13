Mandurah Mail

Feature film Sweet Rhythm to premiere in June

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Filmmaker Dylan Randall says his love for film comes from his parents. Picture supplied.

When Dylan Randall was seven years old he would film small skits on his dad's old camcorder with his friends from down the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.