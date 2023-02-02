A NEW independent documentary that shines a light on the extinction canyon facing WA's three south west black cockatoo species is coming to the Peel on February 24.
Black Cockatoo Crisis was filmed across the south west of WA.
Director/Producer Jane Hammond said Black Cockatoo Crisis highlighted the plight of the Carnaby's, Baudin's and Forest Red-Tailed black cockatoos and looked at ways to reverse their decline.
"If we do nothing these iconic birds will disappear from our skies within two decades," Hammond said.
"The film aims to move audiences to demand action from our political leaders to stop these beautiful creatures slipping into extinction.
"With so little time left to turn the situation around we need to act now."
The filmmaker said filming the black cockatoos had been "an incredible privilege".
"They are very intelligent social creatures with unique personalities," she said.
"We are losing birds to car strikes, illegal shooting, land clearing, pesticide poisoning, food shortages, nesting shortages and general habitat loss.
"This really is a story that needs to be told."
Hammond was joined in the filming process by fellow filmmaker Richard Todd who acted as a specialist cinematographer to assist in capturing unique footage of the magnificent birds.
"Margaret River is a key part of the film and Richard Todd was able to capture some incredible moments with the birds while filming in the local area," Hammond said.
The film also includes interviews with local Wadandi Pibulmun custodians Wayne and Iszaac Webb.
Peak conservation organisations, the Wilderness Society and the WA Forest Alliance joined in the production as social impact partners.
Campaign director of WAFA Jess Beckerling described the film as "beautiful and powerful."
"We often hear about the push of a species to the brink of extinction, but it's not always easy to grasp what that means. This film goes straight to the heart and is going to be a critical tool in educating and mobilising the community," Ms Beckerling said.
Patrick Gardner, WA Campaigns Manager with the Wilderness Society, said the film provided an evocative depiction of the threats faced by these threatened species.
"In the UN Decade of Ecological Restoration and following the Australian Government's recent commitment to halting extinctions, Black Cockatoo Crisis brings to light the need to urgently protect the remaining habitat for the three species of Black Cockatoos in south west WA."
Paddy Cullen from the Save the Black Cockatoos Coalition said his group's calls for action from political leaders had so far gone unanswered.
"We have developed a 12-point Emergency Plan to Save the Black Cockatoos but it has been rejected by the Ministers for Forestry, Environment and Planning.
"We are hoping this film will be the circuit breaker for the Premier to step in to save these incredible black cockatoos from extinction."
Black Cockatoo Crisis was recognised for its potential to be a change maker in its early development, winning the prestigious 2021 Brian Beaton Award for Social Impact.
It has the fiscal support of Documentary Australia and was developed with the assistance of Screenwest and Lotterywest.
The film is also supported by the Conservation Council of WA, Carbon Positive Australia, the McCusker Charitable Foundation, Perth NRM, Peel-Harvey Catchment Council, South-West Forests Defence Foundation Inc and Nannas for Native Forests.
Black Cockatoo Crisis screens at the Drakesbrook Winery in Waroona on February 24 from 6pm. Bring your chairs, or rugs, food and or drinks, food vans will be attending.
