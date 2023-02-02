Mandurah Mail

Operated by the South West Aboriginal Medical Service, the service will be the hub of home and community services for local Elders

Updated February 2 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 11:30am
Senator Sue Lines said it was powerful that an Aboriginal-controlled organisation was able to open an Aboriginal aged care service for the region to meet a very real need. She was joined at the event by Master of Ceremonies Kevin Kropinyeri, Winjan Aboriginal Corporation Chairperson Franklyn Nannup, Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams and SWAMS Chairperson Ernie Hill (onstage) as well as many other dignitaries and local Aboriginal community members. Picture supplied.

The first metropolitan Aboriginal aged care service was launched in Mandurah yesterday in a significant and historic move for local Noongar people.

Local News

