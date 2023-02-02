Senator Sue Lines said it was powerful that an Aboriginal-controlled organisation was able to open an Aboriginal aged care service for the region to meet a very real need. She was joined at the event by Master of Ceremonies Kevin Kropinyeri, Winjan Aboriginal Corporation Chairperson Franklyn Nannup, Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams and SWAMS Chairperson Ernie Hill (onstage) as well as many other dignitaries and local Aboriginal community members. Picture supplied.