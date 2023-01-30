Mandurah Mail

Mandurah nine-year-old crowned Little Miss Premier Elite 2023

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine-year-old Rennee Innes has been crowned Little Miss Premier Elite. Picture by JB Media Perth.

A Mandurah nine-year-old has been crowned the winner of WA's Little Miss Premier Elite 2023 pageant, marking a memorable first pageant experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.