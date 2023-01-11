It's while she's surfing the waves of Wannanup that mother-of-two Candice Weynen feels most empowered.
The Secret Harbour local and coordinator of the Wannanup branch of Surfing Mums Australia wants to share the feeling with other mums wanting to get in the water.
Ms Weynen said she always wished she could surf, but never progressed any futher than playing in the whitewash, and ended up giving up her dream entirely after having kids.
That's when she was introduced to her local Surfing Mums Australia group, and a pandemic sea change to the area saw her having the chance to learn.
"I was completely hooked. Because of Surfing Mums I was able to practise and get out in the water, and eventually got pretty good at the sport," Ms Weynen said.
"All of that happened as an adult after kids.
"I just want mums to know that they don't have to give up something they love or have a dream of doing."
Ms Weynen said she believed there was an expectation placed on mothers to sacrifice everything, and this expectation wasn't placed on fathers.
"I think a lot of people are beginning to realise that's not fair, and that mums deserve to have their time doing hobbies as well."
She said that many mothers may feel guilty about doing something for themselves.
"Mums need to be reminded that it's okay to have something else, to care about something else. It doesn't mean you're selfish."
With kids encouraged to be brought along, the mothers take turns between having a go in the water and watching the other's children.
"We're pretty good at entertaining the kids on the beach, we play and sing nursery rhymes and then have a splash in the water at the end," she said.
There are about 15 members currently in the Wannanup group, with five or so women reliably turning up each week to practise surfing.
Women of all ages and skill levels make up the group, with children mostly pre-school age, but all are welcome to join in.
Ms Weynen recommends taking a surf lesson for those completely new to the sport, so they can make the most of their time in the water.
Ms Weynen said by expanding the group, more women would have the chance to spend more time surfing.
"The previous group lapsed because the kids started school. I reached out to the old coordinators and asked for some help to try and get the group off the ground, and it seems to be going well."
Ms Weynen said the group had been great for forming friendships.
"We have a common interest outside of just kids, which is great, I think it balances us out," she said.
"I think mums can become over-focussed on their kids and it's all consuming in their identity.
"The kids make good friends as well, they grow up together."
The Wannanup group meets anywhere between Avalon beach and Pyramids Beach, at 9am every Monday.
There's also a group in Secret Harbour, which meets on Thursday mornings.
To join a group, visit surfingmums.com
Wannanup Coordinator - Candice Weynan 0468649654
Secret Harbour Coordinator - Laura Huerta laurahuerta4@gmail.com
