Mandurah Mail

New laws to ban violent offenders comes into effect on Christmas Eve

By Stuart Horton
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah residents can go out to popular entertainment spots on Christmas Eve safe in the knowledge that new laws to ban violent thugs have come into effect. Stock image.

Mandurah residents can go out to popular entertainment spots on Christmas Eve safe in the knowledge that new laws to ban violent thugs have come into effect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.