Mandurah residents can go out to popular entertainment spots on Christmas Eve safe in the knowledge that new laws to ban violent thugs have come into effect.
The crackdown on anti-social behaviour comes just in time for the festive season after the State government introduced Protected Entertainment Precincts to help families and revelers enjoy a safe night out in popular night spots, including Northbridge-Perth, Fremantle, Scarborough and Hillarys, as well as Mandurah.
From Saturday, police will be able to issue a short-term exclusion order of up to six months for anti-social, violent or threatening behaviour in these areas.
Those who breach the order face up to two years behind bars and a $12,000 fine.
Anyone convicted of violent or sexual offences, including drink-spiking, within the precincts will be subject to a mandatory five-year ban.
Penalties for breaching a mandatory exclusion period are up to five years jail and a $12,000 fine, while juveniles can be banned for up to two years.
Protected Entertainment Precincts are named in honour of Giuseppe 'Pep' Raco, the victim of an unprovoked one-punch attack in Northbridge in July 2020, and the State government worked closely with his family and consulted a range of stakeholders to develop the legislation.
Those subject to exclusion orders or mandatory exclusion under the Liquor Control Amendment (Protected Entertainment Precincts) Act 2022 will be able to enter precincts for essential reasons such as work, residential, education, health and other approved purposes.
"These laws are about keeping our State's key entertainment precincts safer and I'm pleased they're kicking in for this festive season," Premier Mark McGowan said of the new laws.
"We want Western Australians and their families to be able to enjoy a night out in a positive and relaxed atmosphere, without fear from troublemakers."
Racing and Gaming Minister Reece Whitby said it was a relief these laws would be in effect for the busy Christmas and New Year period.
"I want to see the people of Perth out celebrating and enjoying themselves, and they should be able to do that without fear of violent or threatening behaviour," he said.
"We're making these vibrant precincts safer, while supporting businesses and protecting families as well as helping our entertainment industry thrive."
