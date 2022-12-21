Mandurah Mail

Giant was destroyed by fire on Friday, December 16

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:25pm, first published December 21 2022 - 10:00pm
Giants of Mandurah installation Vivi Cirklestone was destroyed by a fire on Friday night, unleashing an outpouring of emotions among the community. Picture by FORM Mandurah.

Police have made an impassioned plea to the Mandurah community for anyone with information about the destruction of one of the Giants of Mandurah sculptures to come forward, following an outpouring of emotion at the loss of the art installation.

