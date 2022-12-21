"Locked and loaded and ready to blow someone's head off": Dudley Park man pleads guilty after making threatening 000 call

A Dudley Park man must take part in a pre-sentencing report before learning his fate after he told a triple-zero operator he was "locked and loaded and ready to blow someone's head off".
Adam Raymond Thomas Scott faced Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday on a charge of creating a false belief after he called the emergency line at 3.15am on December 14, prompting an armed response team to attend his Leslie Street residence.
When the response team arrived they were greeted by Scott, who told them through his front screen door, "I know what has happened in Queensland and you might be a bit stressed', before they forced entry and arrested him.
Scott, 35, pleaded guilty to the charge in court, where the duty lawyer said he was "remorseful for what he's done and accepts it was appalling behaviour".
The court was also told Scott was heavily intoxicated at the time, had no access to firearms and that he didn't know why he had made the call.
"He clearly needs help and intervention," the duty lawyer said, submitting a request for a community-based order as sentence.
However, Magistrate Leanne Atkins gave a stern rebuke and said a community-based order didn't "reflect the seriousness of the offence".
"He has threatened to 'blow people's heads off' and then makes a comment about the Queensland police?" she said.
The duty lawyer said Scott had a "sudden realisation" of what he'd done and hadn't meant "to heighten the issues of Queensland".
Ms Atkins ordered a pre-sentence report be completed before January 17, when Scott will reappear for sentencing.
