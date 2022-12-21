Man to be sentenced for two Mandurah assaults

A man who failed to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday will be summonsed to appear for sentencing after being found guilty of assaulting two people, including a shopping centre security guard, in his absence.
Robert Charles Fuller will have to appear in Mandurah Magistrates court on January 17 after Magistrate Leanne Atkins allowed the facts of his two assault charges be heard in court given his non-attendance.
The court heard about 1pm on November 26, 44-year-old Fuller was at Woolworths Mandurah Central when he became aggressive and subjected customers to racial abuse, before turning violent after being asked to leave by security.
Fuller grabbed a security guard in a headlock and attempted to punch him, but was led out of the store; he tried to re-enter and another scuffle broke out before a friend attempted to drag the security guard away.
The pair left the area and about 3.30pm later that day Fuller verbally abused a woman at a Dower Street bus stop before pushing her onto the road, where she fell down.
Another woman who intervened to offer help to the first was then also pushed to the road.
Fuller was arrested later that day and charged with two assaults, for which he will be sentenced on January 17.
