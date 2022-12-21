Mandurah Mail

Robert Charles Fuller found guilty in his absence and will be sentenced on January 17

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
December 21 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man to be sentenced for two Mandurah assaults

A man who failed to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday will be summonsed to appear for sentencing after being found guilty of assaulting two people, including a shopping centre security guard, in his absence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.