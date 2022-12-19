Mandurah Mail

Madora Bay Oval unanimously supported as official name for a new oval in Madora Bay

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 19 2022 - 7:21pm, first published 6:30pm
The approximate location of the oval. Image by City of Mandurah.

Forget going to a public vote and getting Boaty McBoatface, or following convoluted naming conventions, because when it came to giving an official name to the future oval in Madora Bay the City of Mandurah council took the most obvious path.

