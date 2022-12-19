Forget going to a public vote and getting Boaty McBoatface, or following convoluted naming conventions, because when it came to giving an official name to the future oval in Madora Bay the City of Mandurah council took the most obvious path.
Tasked with adopting an official name for the future landmark, councillors voted unanimously at last week's council meeting in favour of naming the oval in Madora Bay the Madora Bay Oval.
Councillor Peter Jackson said he "couldn't think of a better name for Madora Bay Oval than Madora Bay Oval", while Cr Amber Kearns said it would be beneficial to those who typed in the most obvious name of a place into their GPS.
"When I want to locate things in my GPS I always type in the name of the place I am going and Madora Bay Oval meets that - I love it!" she said.
Chief executive Mark Newman assured the meeting the name met the city's naming recommendations and was in accordance with Landgate Policies and Standards for Geographic Naming.
The oval will be developed adjacent to the new Madora Bay Primary School site near Coronado Way.
