Shire of Murray council has unanimously endorsed a ward and representation review discussion paper that will see the way the shire president is elected change from selection by council to a popular election.
Under a bill set to be introduced to State Parliament in the new year, Minister for Local Government John Carey has recommended all Band 1 and 2 councils - of which the shire falls under - have directly elected mayors and shire presidents.
The State Government offered two pathways for the shire to enact changes expected under the bill, voluntary and no-voluntary.
Following a six-week public notice period, the review came back to council and by unanimous vote the shire elected the voluntary pathway, which provided the greatest possible lead time to plan for next year's ordinary elections.
Shire of Murray chief executive Dean Unsworth said opting for the voluntary pathway meant it had the time to implement the required changes.
"Taking this route also means we don't risk a full spill of council positions before the October elections and ensure stability within council," he said.
The shire will also now advise the Local Government Advisory Board of its decision.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.