Council unanimously supports decision to elect voluntary pathway to Local Govt reforms

Updated December 19 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 5:00pm
Shire of Murray council unanimously supported the decision to elect the voluntary pathway to Local Government reform.

Shire of Murray council has unanimously endorsed a ward and representation review discussion paper that will see the way the shire president is elected change from selection by council to a popular election.

