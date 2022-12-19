Two local women have hosted another annual Christmas fundraiser for WA Crisis Care on December 14.
Lizzy Phillips and Lois Owen put on the event at The Cut Golf Club restaurant to help the Peel-based charity provide to those less fortunate in the community.
The Christmas lunch was attended by 125 women who each brought gifts and vouchers.
Events manager Michelle Boylan was responsible for the beautiful decorations and Rita Gatenby from WA Crisis Care gave an informative talk about the people in local community desperate for help.
Chris and Gail from 'No Strings' provided the entertainment.
