Deb Sousa-Santos is just one of the care staff who has chosen to work on Christmas day this year, when she will help to care for dozens of residents at a local aged care home
On December 25, Deb, a qualified carer who has three children of her own, will dedicate her time to seniors at Mercy Place Mandurah, along with her co-workers and fellow carers.
"I'm really looking forward to working on Christmas day as the residents really are my second family, I refer to many of them as my dear friends that are in their 90s," says Deb who has worked for Mercy Place Mandurah for over 11 years.
"I see my main role as helping to bring love and happiness to the residents, and what better day to do that than on Christmas Day itself. Especially as many residents don't have any family here in Perth, so it's just wonderful to be there for them to bring them some Christmas cheer."
Mercy Place Mandurah Service Manager Simone Baxter said in many ways the local care staff were the unsung heroes of the community during the festive season.
"When most people are opening presents on Christmas day, tucking into Christmas lunch, pouring a celebratory drink or enjoying family company, staff will be caring for others in their usual dedicated way," she says. "We're extremely fortunate to have many committed and dedicated staff that are only too happy to go the extra mile to care for our residents and also help inject a little Christmas spirit into their day."
