House of the Week | Beautiful brand new home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
When you call Seaside at Madora Bay home, that holiday feeling is easy to find. Communities here are designed to bring people together and make it easy to stay active. While we can't make holidays last a lifetime, Seaside brings them close enough to enjoy every day of the week. So come on, wake up to the waves.
Welcome to 4 Asbury Road, Madora Bay. A newly built home with all the trimmings. This home offers all the comforts, ready for you to move right in.
The property features four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The main bedrooms has a walk-in-robe, ensuite and a separate toilet. There are three carpeted bedrooms, all with floor to ceiling built-in-robes. The family bathroom also offers a bathtub, vanity and shower.
The kitchen boasts a stunning feature wooden breakfast bar, stone benchtops, plenty of pantry space, fridge space with water access, gas cooktop and a large electric oven. There is garage parking for two car, and exposed aggregate driveway and patio, all set on a 450sqm block.
Live on the Seaside of life. Who wouldn't want to wake up to the fresh, sea breeze blowing in through their windows? Life on the coast is sweet (and a little salty). A short drive past Secret Harbour, around 40 minutes from Perth, and you'll find yourself in Madora Bay. Life just seems to move at a different pace here.
Check out the e-magazine here.
