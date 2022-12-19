Mandurah Mail

Hola Health's 24/7 telehealth service founded in Perth

Updated December 19 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
Hola Health co-founder and chief medical officer, Dr Vishnu Gopalan. Picture by Brayden Wall.

Western Australians will be able to see a doctor within 15 minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the launch of a new Perth-founded telehealth service, Hola Health.

