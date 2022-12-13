Mandurah Mail

Cost-of-living pressures will be relieved for eligible West Australians to receive help with their water bills

Updated December 13 2022 - 7:24pm, first published 7:00pm
Stock image.

West Australians struggling with cost-of-living pressures will get some relief after the State Government and Western Australian Council of Social Services renewed their partnership to help support people with their water bills.

