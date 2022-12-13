Mandurah Mail

The Driller: Mandurah resident and former pro cyclist Bob Addy recalls career and passion in new book

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
December 14 2022 - 10:36am, first published December 13 2022 - 9:00pm
Bob Addy in full flight (left) and in his blazer (right) from the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, where he represented Great Britain in the Men's 100km Team Time Trial. Pictures are supplied.

The first thing you notice upon meeting Bob Addy is, even at 81 years of age, he still has the muscular-yet-wiry frame and physique of an elite-level road cyclist.

