Mandurah Mail

Amana Living launches end-of-life companion program at Wearne House

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated December 13 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Frausin took on a NODAC volunteer position as a way to give back. Picture is supplied.

Dying alone is the reality of many older Australians who are faced with a lonely death. This could be because they don't have family or friends nearby, relationships have broken down, or other commitments make it difficult for someone to be with them 24 hours a day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.