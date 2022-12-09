Lakelands train station is on track to begin operations in mid-2023, according to State Transport Minister Rita Saffioti following a visit to the station this week.
Ms Saffioti toured the station on Thursday, where she also announced a further $14 million in funding for 18 full-time equivalent staff - including additional railcar drivers, transit officers, customer service officers, and communication systems personnel - would be hired to support operations at the new station.
The $72 million new addition to the Mandurah Line will service the growing Lakelands community and take pressure off the Mandurah and Warnbro stations, and was jointly funded by the State and Federal governments.
The station will include an entry building, pedestrian overpass, two platforms, drop-off facilities, a bus interchange, a 400-bay car park, and cycling facilities.
Recent project milestones include the completion of the station's main roof; platforms ready for tiling; Western Power substation installed and commissioned; completion of the communications equipment room; installation of fire pump tanks and infrastructure; and completion of the platform canopy rooves.
The bus interchange structure is also taking shape, with the steel framework built.
Over the coming months, work will continue to complete the southern carpark, lift installations, and the internal fit out of the station building, as well as commissioning and testing of the station.
Community consultation for the station's bus network will begin on January 6, with Transperth to seek feedback on proposed routes, maps and timetables.
Ms Saffioti said it was fantastic to see the progress being made on the station, was confident works were well on track, and the hiring of new staff would ensure a smooth operation when it opens.
"The station is really starting to take shape - and there is a lot more planned for the next few months - with the construction team working hard to finish the project," she said.
"Once finished, Lakelands Station will give commuters in this growing community another option to make the trip to and from the city for work and leisure, and take pressure off both the Mandurah and Warnbro stations."
Mandurah MP David Templeman said the station was on "the home stretch" and stressed the importance of local residents having their say on the bus route.
"In early January, we will begin consultation with the community on changes to the bus network to support the new station," he said.
"It's really important people in the community take the time to provide feedback and have a say in the future of the local bus network."
The station is projected to have 2,300 boardings per day when it opens.
