New station set to take strain off Mandurah and Warnbro station upon opening

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 2:37pm
Lakelands station under construction in May 2022. Picture: Wikipedia.

Lakelands train station is on track to begin operations in mid-2023, according to State Transport Minister Rita Saffioti following a visit to the station this week.

