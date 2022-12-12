Mandurah Mail

Katy Steele performs as part of Spotlight Series

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated December 12 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katy Steele will take to Mandurah for a live performance this Friday. Picture from Facebook.

It has been two decades since Katy Steele soared to Australian music stardom with her group Little Birdy, releasing three studio albums and scoring five ARIA Award nominations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.