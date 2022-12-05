Mandurah Mail

Member for Canning accuses State Govt and Mandurah MP of "not standing up for community"

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:15pm, first published 1:00pm
The State government announced this week a decision to delay the Peel Health Campus transition from private to public management from August 2023 to August 2024.

Federal Canning MP Andrew Hastie has called on the state government to reverse its decision to delay upgrades to Peel Health Campus, saying it puts the lives of people in the region at risk.

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

