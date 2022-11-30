The international organisation allowing people of any age and level of mobility to enjoy bike-riding has made its way to Mandurah.
Cycling Without Age (CWA) was brought to the area by Brad Barber, a retiree and community volunteer who wanted to improve the quality of life for the elderly.
CWA is currently operational, borrowing trishaws from the Rockingham branch.
With support from the City to start the program, and a donation from Kelly's Hot Water, Gas and Air, CWA Mandurah have been able to purchase their very first trishaw.
The first trishaw is named 'Barbara', in honour Barbara Bowen, who was a prominent figure in the community, living in Mandurah since 1970.
She consistently volunteered in hospitality and for the Cancer Council, right up until the age of 88, where she was the 'resident seamstress' at her nursing home.
"She was just a real community person and would give to anyone," Lisa Kelly, from Kelly's Hot Water, Gas and Air said.
Mr Barber said it brings him so much joy taking elderly people out to enjoy the scenery, and seeing the difference it makes to their days.
"One of the best things about being a pilot is seeing the joy it brings to passengers.
"You can hear the birds and feel the breeze on your face, it's brilliant."
Mr Barber said the rides help people feel seen in the community
"We took some ladies out a few weeks ago and they were a bit timid at first but they were singing and laughing.
"When you're riding, everyone waves and smiles, even dogs come up to you," Mr Barber said.
Ms Kelly said the trishaws were helpful to the mental health of the elderly.
"They need to feel like they're important to the community, they give so much and then they get old and it's like they've got a use-by date when they don't.
"They still impact our community," Ms Kelly said.
CWA Mandurah is looking for volunteer pilots to drive the trishaws.
To be eligible, Mr Barber said you have to be over the age of 18, know how to ride a bike and most importantly, have a passion for helping others get out into the community.
The trishaws are electric powered, making it easier for the pilot to peddle.
While most of the pilots are retirees, Mr Barber wants to open up the feel-good opportunity to all, with more accessible times such as weekends and evening rides.
CWA are waiting on 'Barbara' to arrive from Copenhagen, where they are made and where the program started around 10 years ago.
The committee are hoping to not only raise money for more trishaws, but also one with wheelchair accessibility and a van so they can bring the experience to those in areas further away.
"People have to come to us, but we want to come to them."
The group meet at the lake near the Mandurah visitors centre on the foreshore.
Bookings aren't essential, but ideal to save your place during busy times.
For more information or to book, head to the Cycling Without Age Mandurah Facebook page or phone Brad Barber on 0493 566 400
