Frederick Irwin Anglican School year 12 student Chloe Gee has been named one of two Western Australian students chosen to take part in the Australian Olympic Change-Maker Program's Canberra Summit.
The program recognises students who are demonstrating "the Olympic spirit", which includes friendship, sportsmanship and driving positive change in their school or local community.
Chloe was nominated by Frederick Irwin to be considered for the program, with the 18-year-old being both a school prefect and talented horse rider.
In her spare time, Chloe's equestrian dreams driver her activities - competing in a number of national competitions.
Most recently, Chloe took home third place at the 2022 Equestrian in the Park competition.
Principal Tracey Gray said it was an "honour" for Chloe to be selected as a Change-Maker, and that the program would support her "hard work and passion for the local community".
I wish to inspire all riders to be not afraid of adversity and learn to take the good out of every ride.- Chloe Gee
"We are so proud of Chloe's success, she is a well respected and liked member of our year 12 community as well as being a prefect", Ms Gray said.
At the summit, Chloe will have the opportunity to not only share ideas and take part in a unique Olympic experience, but to learn from real-life Olympians.
As part of the program, Chloe was asked to make a video submission describing why she was the perfect candidate.
In her video submission, Chloe said it was her aim to "make sure that everyone knows and understands the importance of respecting our officials, judges, umpires and volunteers because without them we don't have a sport".
She said she wanted to set an example of good sportsmanship and standing up for what's right.
"Back home I'm a prefect and I also volunteer my time at our local pony club coaching...," she said.
"I wish to inspire all riders to be not afraid of adversity and learn to take the good out of every ride."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
