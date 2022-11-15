Mandurah Mail

Frederick Irwin student Chloe Gee selected as Australian Olympic Change-Maker

Updated November 15 2022 - 5:44pm, first published 1:03pm
18-year-old Chloe Gee is one of two WA students taking part in the Australian Olympic Change-Makers Summit in Canberra. Picture from Facebook.

Frederick Irwin Anglican School year 12 student Chloe Gee has been named one of two Western Australian students chosen to take part in the Australian Olympic Change-Maker Program's Canberra Summit.

