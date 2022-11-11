Medibank hackers believed to be from Russia: AFP

Look out for any suspicious or unexpected activity across your online accounts, including your telco, bank and utilities accounts. Make sure to report any suspicious activity in your bank account immediately to your financial institution;

Do not click on any links in any email or SMS claiming to be from Optus or Medibank Private;

If someone calls claiming to be from Optus, Medibank Private, police, bank or another organisation and offers to help you with the data breach, consider hanging up and contacting the organisation on its official contact details. This can be a scammer calling using your personal information.

Never click on any links that look suspicious and never provide your passwords, your bank's one time pins, or any personal or financial information, and.