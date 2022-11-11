Mandurah Mail

Hundreds pay respect at Mandurah War Memorial on occasion of 104th Remembrance Day

By Newsroom
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 3:30pm
Mandurah community marks Remembrance Day at sombre ceremony

Hundreds of people gathered at the Mandurah War Memorial this morning to mark Remembrance Day.

