Mandurah community marks Remembrance Day at sombre ceremony

Hundreds of people gathered at the Mandurah War Memorial this morning to mark Remembrance Day.
The service held by the City of Mandurah RSL had the theme of Peacekeeping and also paid tribute to the role of the Royal Australian Navy in wartime.
Members of the Royal Australian Navy stood on guard as current and former service people, and special guests including Mandurah MP David Templeman, Mandurah mayor Rhys Williams and a representative from Canning MP Andrew Hastie's office, laid wreaths at the foot of the memorial in remembrance of Australian service personnel who fought and died in armed conflicts around the world.
Members from the WA water police and Mandurah Volunteer Marine Rescue also placed wreaths in the estuary.
The Ode of Remembrance was read by 98-year-old World War II veteran Hilton Doust before the playing of the Last Post, followed by a minute's silence, which was broken by The Rouse.
Remembrance Day 2022 marks 104 years since the guns of the Western Front fell silent on November 11, 1918 after four years of continuous warfare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.