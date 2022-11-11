Limited edition Nestlé coffee tin to don illustration of Mandurah Crab Fest

City of Mandurah has been selected to feature on a limited edition tin of Nescafé Blend 43 as part of Nestlé's Celebrate Australia campaign.
Mandurah's iconic Crab Fest was chosen as the scene featured on the 1kg tin, with Mandurah Rotary Club also receiving a $5000 donation towards its future events.
Rotary Club of Mandurah Districts president-elect Michael Boyd said the funds would be used for the Community Family Fun Day and Duck Race held on Easter Saturday.
Nestlé Professional Oceania general manager, Scott Stuckmann, said he believed many Australian communities had "a story worth celebrating".
"The renowned Mandurah Crab Fest was chosen to feature on our new tins as it represents an incredible display of community spirit," Mr Stuckmann said.
"Even when the festival was cancelled due to COVID-19, the locals supported the small businesses who would have taken part, placing orders to keep their businesses going."
Alongside the donation, Nestlé Professional has gifted the Rotary Club of Mandurah Districts with 384 limited-edition Nescafé Blend 43 Mandurah tins, which the Club will sell or donate to the local community, with any profits retained by the Club.
To find out more about where you can purchase your local tin, please send an email to mandurahdistrictsrotary@gmail.com.
