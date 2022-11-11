Mandurah Mail

Limited edition Nestlé coffee tin to don illustration of Mandurah Crab Fest

Updated November 11 2022 - 12:53pm, first published 12:18pm
A scene from Mandurah's iconic Crab Fest will be proudly displayed on the limited edition 1kg coffee tin. Pictures supplied.

City of Mandurah has been selected to feature on a limited edition tin of Nescafé Blend 43 as part of Nestlé's Celebrate Australia campaign.

Local News

