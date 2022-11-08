Mandurah Mail

48th annual Goldenstates set to roar into Perth Motorplex this weekend

By Newsroom
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Top Fuel Championship winner Peter Xiberras will be headlining at Perth Motorplex this weekend. Picture supplied.

A field of some of the fastest and most powerful top fuel dragsters will be competing during the 48th annual Goldenstates at Perth Motorplex this weekend, headlined by the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.