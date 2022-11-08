48th annual Goldenstates set to roar into Perth Motorplex this weekend

A field of some of the fastest and most powerful top fuel dragsters will be competing during the 48th annual Goldenstates at Perth Motorplex this weekend, headlined by the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.
Two-time Top Fuel champion Peter Xiberras will be joined by former champions Phil Lamattina, Phil Read, Damien Harris and Wayne Newby, as well as young gun Shane Olive.
Also joining the ranks for the November 11 and 12 meet is local racer Kyle Putland, who after a lengthy development process compete in the national Top Fuel championships for the first time, at one of the biggest drag racing events on the WA calendar.
The last time Top Fuel racers entertained at Perth Motorplex was as part of the ANDRA Grand Finals event in April, with Harris taking the victory over Xiberras in an action-packed finale.
The pair also faced off more recently at Nitro Up North in June at Darwin's Hidden Valley Raceway, with Harris taking the event victory while Xiberras claimed the title.
"As a WA local, it is fantastic to have the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship heading here to the Perth Motorplex," Harris said.
"We had a fantastic time the last time the series was here, taking out the victory over Peter in a brilliant race and we have had some great battles since.
"With seven Top Fuel dragsters lining up here in Perth, it is going to be a mammoth event - especially as it is essentially a double-points round... we will certainly be doing all we can to make sure that we can bring home not one, but two event winner trophies this weekend!"
2021/2022 Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship winner Xiberras took out that title without winning a single event last season, a trend he is hoping to change in Perth this weekend.
"Consistency won us our second consecutive Top Fuel championship, but as much as we love consistency, we also love race wins and I am very hopeful that in Perth this coming weekend we can take out the big event trophy," Xiberras said.
"I absolutely love racing in Perth, the facilities are fantastic, and the fans are just next level in their support of what we do, so the entire team is amped to head over to WA and put on a fantastic show."
For series newcomer Putland, the Goldenstates will mark the culmination of a long journey to the pinnacle of Australian drag racing.
"All of the other teams have been really good with sharing knowledge and helping to source parts, and we're really keen to test ourselves against them on our home track," Putland said.
"We just have to put it all together. We know we're not going to be the fastest car there, but we hope to be the most consistent and put on a show for the crowd. And with seven Top Fuellers in one place, I reckon the buzz in the crowd will be awesome. I can't wait!"
Joining the seven-strong field of 12,000+hp nitro-powered Top Fuel Dragsters will be the Australian Drag Racing Championship Top Doorslammers and Top Fuel Motorcycles, as well as racing for the Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series and WA Drag Racing Championships.
The 48th annual Goldenstates will be held at the Perth Motorplex across November 11 and 12. For event information and tickets, go to www.motorplex.com.au.
