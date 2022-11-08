Mandurah Mail

Winning ticket sold at newsXpress Mandurah, nets yet-to-come-forward winner $1.4m

By Newsroom
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
There was another WA millionaire over the weekend after newsXpress Mandurah sold a Division One-winning ticket.

