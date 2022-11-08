A Division One-winning ticket sold at newsXpress Mandurah has netted WA another Lotto millionaire over the weekend.
Worth almost $1.4 million, the ticket was among four across the nation to match the winning numbers.
Store Owner Colin Kerr said it's fantastic to join WA's winning streak for 2022.
"It's been a couple of years since we've had a Division One win, so it's great to be back in the winner's circle," he said.
"This win is great for the Mandurah community, especially at the moment with cost of living on the rise, so it feels good knowing we've helped someone.
"The winner is yet to come forward, but I'm hoping it's one of my regulars."
Lotterywest spokesperson Sarah Dawson said this win marks WA's 66th Division One win for the year.
"Saturday Lotto is one of WA's favourite games, and it's easy to see why," she said.
"Over 60% of WA's Division One wins so far this year have been produced from Saturday Lotto alone.
"Saturday's draw also saw seven Division Two winning tickets sold across the state each worth more than $13,000."
The winning numbers were 45, 26, 19, 29, 39, 12, 15 and 13.
