The sod has officially been turned on the Ravenswood Community Centre in a ceremony held by the Shire of Murray.
The new centre will enhance the quality of life for Ravenswood residents by providing a welcoming and interactive meeting place that will encourage local people to be active, involved in their communities, and to connect.
The centre will include a main function space, a heat-and-serve kitchen, a meeting room, offices, storage space and changerooms with amenities.
It will also have an alfresco area, an outdoor space, and a playground.
Shire president David Bolt said the shire was pleased to support the Ravenswood community in its aspirations for a community centre.
"Creating quality places for people is a key focus area for the Shire of Murray, and this new community centre will contribute to that," he said.
"I want to congratulate the Ravenswood Community Group in particular for its leadership, vision and consistent advocacy for the project on behalf of their growing community, and recognise our local Member, Robyn Clarke MLA for her personal support."
Murray MP Ms Clarke attended, representing Minister for Regional Development Alannah MacTiernan, along with representatives from the Peel Development Commission, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Shire of Murray councillors and staff, members of the Ravenswood Community Group, and Alcoa, who helped fund the project.
The State government has committed $1.3 million towards the project, with a further $150,000 allocated in the shire's 2021-22 budget through both municipal funds and Alcoa Partnership funding, to make up the remaining funds to meet the project budget estimate.
The construction of the centre was first supported by the council in December 2020, and it is expected to be completed in mid-2023.
