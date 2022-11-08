Mandurah Mail

New Ravenswood Community Centre expected to be completed by mid-2023

By Newsroom
Updated November 8 2022 - 1:53pm, first published 12:10pm
The sod was officially turned on the Ravenswood Community Centre in a ceremony held by the Shire of Murray. Picture supplied.

The sod has officially been turned on the Ravenswood Community Centre in a ceremony held by the Shire of Murray.

