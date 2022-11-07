Mandurah Mail

State government funding for outdoor and recreational activities

The Outdoor Active Recreation Participation Program supports innovative projects which increase participation and promote inclusion in outdoor active recreation. Picture by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.

The McGowan Government has put a call out for Western Australians to get more active outdoors with $600,000 now available through two grant programs.

