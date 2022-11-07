The McGowan Government has put a call out for Western Australians to get more active outdoors with $600,000 now available through two grant programs.
Organisations can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 through the Outdoor Active Recreation Participation Program, which supports innovative projects that increase participation and promote inclusion in outdoor active recreation.
The program is administered by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and applications should align with the More People More Active Outdoors Framework.
Individual grants of up to $25,000 are also available through the WA Hiking Participation Program which aims to help boost participation in hiking and trail running.
David Templeman MP acknowledged the work of recreational organisations in the area.
"We have so many great organisations who offer innovative programs to help people try new outdoor activities, develop skills, increase their confidence and resilience, and build strong connections to Country and their community," Mr Templeman said.
"Whether it's walking, riding, exploring, or paddling, Western Australia has a unique outdoor lifestyle which is ideal for being active."
Applicants are encouraged to think of innovative and creative ways of growing WA's community of bushwalkers or trail runners when applying.
The WA Hiking Participation Program was a response to recommendations of the McGowan Government's WA Hiking Strategy 2020-2030, launched in 2021.
The strategy is the first of its kind in Australia.
Eligible organisations are encouraged to apply before Monday November 28, 2022.
