Big chase on the cards for Rockingham-Mandurah in two-day clash with Wanneroo

A century from former Perth Scorchers batsman Chris Sabburg has left Rockingham-Mandurah facing a big run chase after day one of their two-day clash with Wanneroo at Kingsway Regional Sporting Complex.
Sabburg, who played for Brisbane Heat for two seasons before being a Covid replacement player for the Scorchers last summer, reeled off 110 from 156 deliveries, including 12 fours and a six, to help Wanneroo set an imposing total of 317.
He was well supported by keeper Harry Swindells (70 from 142 balls), Riley Holly (34 from 38) and Aryan Varsani (32 from 47), as the Roos recovered from a rocky start to post a more than competitive total.
The Mariners got off to a dream start when Jye Donald removed opener Mitchell Slattery in the second over with the score on just 1, however Swindells combined with Michael O'Day to set about building a foundation before O'Day was run out on a direct hit from Mitchell Oliver for 20 to leave the Roos 2/60.
Enter Sabburg, who with Swindells pushed the score to 130 before the keeper became the first of Wesley Steele's four victims for the day, stumped for 70.
By the time Varsani, Holly and Sabburg were eventually dismissed, the Roos had moved to 5/291 before they suffered a mini-collapse as the Mariners picked up the final five wickets with just 26 runs conceded.
When Craig Simmons bowled Matthew Carroll without adding to the score, the Roos had posted 317, leaving the Mariners' bats with a big task ahead.
Steele finished with bowling figures of 4/64 from 14 overs, while Simmons (3/73) and Donald (2/61) were the other wicket takers.
But the day belonged to Sabburg, with the former WA second XI batsman's 110 his second hundred for Wanneroo and his ninth in WACA Premier Cricket competitions.
Rockingham-Mandurah will start their chase at 11.40am on Saturday at Kingsway Regional Sporting Complex.
Fourth grade batsman Chris Tormay scored his second century in as many games, following his 156 against University with a quick-fire 137 from just 125 deliveries to help the Mariners post 301 against Wanneroo at Lark Hill.
Tormay's innings included 23 fours and two sixes and included a partnership of 179 for the third wicket with captain Shaune Guppy (74 from 97).
Second grade will try to defend 181 after being bowled out by Wanneroo in 79 overs of their clash, while the third grade side will need to score 309 to claim victory.
