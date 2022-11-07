Mandurah Mail

Former Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers bat Chris Sabburg hits 110 to help Wanneroo to 317

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Big chase on the cards for Rockingham-Mandurah in two-day clash with Wanneroo

A century from former Perth Scorchers batsman Chris Sabburg has left Rockingham-Mandurah facing a big run chase after day one of their two-day clash with Wanneroo at Kingsway Regional Sporting Complex.

