Gusting westerlies, relentlessly buzzing and space invading flies, the blazing, glaring sun, and cricket: four familiar elements that make up an Australian summer.
But to a 20-year-old, red-headed, pale Englishman, three out of the four are things never before encountered and features that are causing havoc getting used to on the cricket field, where he is usually at his most comfortable.
Rockingham-Mandurah import George Bell has found the wind, flies and heat anything but comfortable, and the worst part for him is he has yet to experience the worst a Perth summer can unleash.
It's all part of the learning process, and ultimately that process has brought the talented right-handed wicketkeeper/batsman to our shores as the WACA Premier Cricket club's latest English import player.
Among Bell's experiences in 2022 are being part of England's U-19 World Cup-winning team in the Caribbean, making his T20, List-A (domestic one-day) and first-class debuts for Lancashire, and now travelling half the world away from his native Manchester to live on his own for the very first time.
Again, it's part of the learning experience that will help him not only improve at the crease, but also build the character and resilience that will stand him in good stead for a long and successful career playing the game he loves.
Bell is following in the footsteps of many an English cricketer who has trodden the path to international success by playing a summer in Perth's highly-competitive district competition: record-breaking captain Alastair Cook and fast bowler Stuart Broad both played in Perth in their youth before representing England, while Ravi Bopara and James Bracey played for the Mariners before donning a navy woollen cap adorned with the three lions.
"Test cricket is the pinnacle," Bell said.
"All the young pros at home coming through around my age still think it's the pinnacle. Getting a Test cap is the hardest thing you can do in the sport. All the T20 competitions around the world paying big money are good for players, but for me, playing Test cricket would be more special.
"In the future if I reach that higher level and I've already been exposed to living and playing in completely new places it will benefit me a lot. As my career roles on it'll put me in good stead because it won't feel as foreign anymore."
Bell's first two outings didn't go as he'd hoped - a duck on debut was by followed 1 in his second dig - and as the overseas pro he naturally feels some pressure to perform and live up to the tag.
However, he has been reassured by teammates and coaches, who were quick to tell him they didn't expect him to come in and start reeling off centuries week after week and that he has time to bed in and find his feet.
"Craig Simmons is a legend around here, and one of the coaches now, and he came to me and said 'don't put any pressure on yourself, you have time and you'll come good' and I really appreciated that, it helped me settle a little bit," Bell said.
"All the lads have been really good with helping me settle in. I got a start in our last game (45 against University), it was nice to show I could get a few runs after the first couple of games.
"As the overseas guy it will be a learning experience, but I also want to take responsibility for my game so I can not only impact the scoreboard and help the team win games, but grow my leadership skills and be a leader.
"I didn't come here with a number in mind of how many runs or hundreds I should score, how well I should do or how good my average will be. But I want to take responsibility for my game; I'm here to get experience and not just be a 'young player'.
"I want to get more nous in putting my hand up and being counted on when it matters."
Having been involved in elite cricket pathways from a young age, Bell always had one eye on coming to Australia at some point having heard the stories of playing on harder, faster and bouncier wickets from other players in and around the Lancashire setup.
For the first time in his life, he has the opportunity to focus on nothing but cricket without distraction, which he wants to take full advantage of so he returns home a better and stronger player than the one who arrived.
But that's not to say he hasn't had his head turned by the lifestyle and creature comforts of living in a place like southern Perth.
"We don't get beaches like this at home! They are so good here and right on the doorstep where I'm staying," he said.
"October is usually my month off when I go on holiday, but being in a place like this is like being on holiday, even with all the cricket.
"It's a very chilled place and the people are so laid back. You can get burnt out from too much cricket so I will definitely take advantage of the lifestyle to step away when I can.
"I've got six months to purely focus on my game and not much else. When I need a net or to get to the gym there will be no distractions, so I will benefit from that focus. But I will also take the time to switch off when I need to.
"The flies though... I've been shaking my head around so much to get them off I've given myself headaches. Apparently they aren't even that bad now, so I'm getting eased in slowly. I'm not used to extreme heat either so that's going to be a real challenge.
"I have ambitions to play at the highest level and they play in all kinds of conditions. I played in Sri Lanka (with England U-19s) and that was different, the Caribbean, and now here it's different again, so I will benefit a lot from the learning experiences."
If nothing else, Bell will definitely leave with a new found appreciation for his mum and everything she's done for him.
"I've been away in hotels before for a couple of weeks at a time, but this is the first time I've properly had to look after myself on my own," he said.
"All the cleaning and cooking, the stuff my mum usually does back home. I've definitely got more of an appreciation for her! But I'm getting better, especially at cooking, and getting by."
