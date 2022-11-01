Mandurah Mail

'Sparking curiosity': Mandurah's Koolaanga Waabiny Playground officially open

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:57am, first published 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Mandurah playground which sits on Mandurah's Western Foreshore has officially opened to the public. Picture supplied.

Mandurah's highly anticipated Koolaanga Waabiny Playground, which boasts waterfront views and a 12-metre-high play tower, has officially opened to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.