'Sparking curiosity': Mandurah's Koolaanga Waabiny Playground officially open

Mandurah's highly anticipated Koolaanga Waabiny Playground, which boasts waterfront views and a 12-metre-high play tower, has officially opened to the public.
City of Mandurah designed the space in conjunction with community members, including local Aboriginal Elders and children who would one day be using it.
The play tower was inspired by local Swamp Sheoak trees (Koolyaanga), and the rest of the space includes swinging and climbing zones, slides, shaded cubby pods, sand and music play zones, a spinning carousel and a human hamster wheel.
Mayor Rhys Williams said opening the playground was a "proud moment", and that it would be "a delight to the young and the young at heart".
"One of the highlights for me is the way the play space has come to life," Mayor Williams said.
"Many members of the community, including children, helped us to design the playground and it's wonderful to see their thoughts and ideas incorporated into the final product."
Mayor Williams said the space was inclusive, imaginative and "sparked curiosity", while highlighting local stories and Mandurah's history.
The name Koolaanga Waabiny translates to 'children playing', and even the materials used to build the playground act as a nod to its history, with seating made from salvaged timbers from the Old Mandurah Bridge.
An art path linking the play tower to the cubby pods tells the story of travelling along the waterways, and the 'fish mungah trap' fence references the traditional Barragup Fish Mungah Trap on the Serpentine River.
Mandurah MP David Templeman said the playground "seamlessly integrated" local stories, art and environments.
"In addition, the project has undergone extensive consultation with local Indigenous Elders and community members, along with those living with physical impairments, to ensure that the story, history and knowledge of this area is reflected in culturally safe ways, and to guarantee accessibility for all," Mr Templeman said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
