The 2022 Alcoa Peel Business Excellence Awards finalists and winners announced

Updated October 31 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:00am
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR WINNERS - Tackle World Miami team.

The 2022 Alcoa Peel Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday October 29 at the Lane Group Stadium, Peel Thunder Football Club and was another sell-out awards event.

