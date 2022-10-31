The 2022 Alcoa Peel Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday October 29 at the Lane Group Stadium, Peel Thunder Football Club and was another sell-out awards event.
The night of nights was attended by 250 guests, making it one the biggest Regional Awards events in the state of Western Australia.
After the resurrection of the annual gala event in 2013, the awards have evolved and adapted continuously over the years, resulting in the ceremony being another success and triumph for the entire business community.
The Awards evening presented an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the business community, whilst also providing exposure for the Peel region.
It attracted a diverse range of businesses from many industries throughout the Peel Region, therefore, producing another record-breaking event.
With 346 nominations across 11 categories, 54 finalists from across five local governments within the Peel region were announced.
The event saw the cream of the crop recognised for outstanding business practice and performance in what was described as the most 'gruelling and competitive' awards competition to date.
David Lindsay, vice president of the Peel Chamber said helping others and working together leads to success.
"Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. It is literally true that you can succeed best and quickest by helping others to succeed," Mr Lindsay said.
"The Alcoa Peel Business Excellence Awards exemplifies the spirit of achievement, recognises individual endeavours and celebrates the success of entrepreneurial businesses from across the Peel Region. There is a definitive synergy within our business community that is buoyed by our 'togetherness'."
Andrew McKerrell, general manager of the Peel Chamber said the judges had their work cut out for them.
"The competition this year was simply brutal, with many categories being split by as little as 1 mark. One mark decided if you (finalists) made it to be here tonight or not, and whilst some of those who did miss out submitted incredible entries, unfortunately not everyone can make it through," Mr McKerrell said.
"Honestly, without you our business community, we simply wouldn't have a community. It's that simple. You are what makes the Peel region a force to reckoned with, you are our greatness."
The Award Recipients are:
The Peel Chamber of Commerce & Industry Inc. thanked the Peel Thunder Football Club team, the caterers Swell Fine Food Catering and all sponsors, nominees, finalists and winners.
