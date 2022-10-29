Mandurah Mail

VIDEO: Residents stunned as Shire of Murray is pelted by hail

Updated October 29 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It didn't feel like spring had sprung for Shire of Murray residents who were surprisingly pelted by hail in the early hours of this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.