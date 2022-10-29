VIDEO: Residents stunned as Shire of Murray is pelted by hail

It didn't feel like spring had sprung for Shire of Murray residents who were surprisingly pelted by hail in the early hours of this morning.
DFES issued a weather warning to those in the Lower West and Great Southern districts at 6.56am, stating those in the affected areas should take action to stay safe with severe storms to come.
North Dandalup seemed to cop the brunt of the hail, with front verges, trampolines, roads and paths covered with hailstones reminiscent of a thick sheet of snow.
Many residents took videos and pictures of the peculiar sight, unable to do anything but watch on in disbelief.
There is no longer a weather warning on Emergency WA regarding the Dwellingup and Pinjarra areas.
