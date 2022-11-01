On Monday October 24, OVIS Community Services officially opened the Pinjarra Women's Centre.
Not branded as a domestic violence shelter, the Pinjarra Women's Centre aims to be all encompassing when it comes to women in need, with a 'no wrong door' approach to offering help.
The centre has already helped several women, even before its official opening, reinforcing the importance of a support network for women in Pinjarra.
Rochelle from OVIS said women in regional and rural areas were particularly at risk of a range of issues, such as family violence or financial problems due to isolation.
"It's really isolating out here for some women. It's great having a range of services on offer in Mandurah, but some women can't get there," she said.
The centre offers a daily morning drop in, a community pantry, a community library, a computer and is the first location in the Peel region to offer Mobile Foodbank.
There's also a variety of groups, classes and workshops which help build confidence, connection and help to learn new skills.
These classes include:
Timetables will be published each quarter, with an ever-evolving program of classes, workshops and services.
As well as having a full time family domestic violence (FDV) advocate on site, and providing soft entry options to assistance, the centre also has a preventative model for FDV intervention.
It provides women and children a safe place to form connections, build their safety network and engage in programs and with services which will build their independence and self esteem.
Collaboration between many specialist service providers is key to being able to achieve our vision for the centre.
Currently the following services co-locating at the centre are:
The ceremony was officially opened by Ms Elsie Ugle with a welcome to country.
Speakers included Megan Mckrill, CEO of OVIS, Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clark, Councillor David Bolt, and Senior Sargent Mark Howes.
The proceedings were MC'd by OVIS chair, Janelle Easom who expressed the Board's thanks to Ms Mckrill and her team for all of their hard work in making the Pinjarra Women's Centre a reality for the community.
Robyn Clark thanked OVIS for bringing much needed services into Pinjarra, following five years of advocating for the project.
Both Cr Bolt, and Senior Sargent Mark Howes spoke of the need for the service in Pinjarra, with examples provided of the support already being provided to local families.
"The Centre is primarily a safe space for women and children to access place-based services," Ms Mckrill said.
"It has long been acknowledged that there is a lack of place based services available to the people in the outer regional areas of Peel, including Pinjarra.
"The Centre is a hub for community services to co-locate and together provide a no wrong door, wrap around service to clients," she said.
When given the opportunity to open the centre, OVIS needed to consider how it would contribute to a vision of all people feeling safe from violence and abuse.
OVIS would like to acknowledge and thank the following businesses and organisations, whose support has made this Centre possible;
Being currently unfunded, the centre relies on grant funding and donations from the community.
To discuss how you can support the work of the centre, please contact us for more information.
With a daily drop in (Monday to Friday) from 9am-12pm, we encourage any woman to pop into the centre for a cuppa and a chat.
For more information please contact OVIS Community Services on (08) 9520 8627 or email pinjarrawomenscentre@ovis.org.au
