COMMENT: Mandurah set to welcome Dambo Giants

Thomas Dambo's magical giant wooden sculptures have inspired millions of people all around the world and now, they will soon become Mandurah's newest residents.
This project has a long history back to pre-COVID days and I'm really proud that Council has been able to work so effectively with our project partner FORM, to navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic and see this monumental exhibition come to life.
When we first started on this journey with FORM, back in 2019, we weren't sure of the appetite for support, so thank you to the State Government for coming on board as a sponsor and in particular to the Premier and the Mandurah MP who, when we presented this incredible opportunity to them, were quick to join us as a project sponsor.
Thank you also to the City of Mandurah staff who have been persistent in navigating the challenges confronting them throughout this this project.
Finally, a huge shout out to everyone across our community who has helped throughout this project, including those that assisted us in selecting the most appropriate locations, who advised on environmental and cultural connections and who have helped in the construction of the sculptures.
Considered the world's leading recycle artist, Thomas' work promotes the value of recycling and sustainability, through unlimited imagination. He has an incredible way of turning recycled wood into creatures with their own personality and individual stories.
Mandurah has always had a strong connection with our natural environment, from our stunning waterways and coastline to our internationally-significant wetlands. The Giants are hidden within this beauty, encouraging people to experience Mandurah's natural treasures for themselves and more importantly to raise awareness to the value these settings hold.
There is much research that shows a child's connectedness to nature is an essential pathway for developing a lifelong interest and concern for the natural world; and, increases the likelihood that they will develop lasting sustainable behaviours as part of their everyday lives. This connectedness to nature is vital for a community so entwined with the natural world like ours, if we are to protect, preserve and nourish it for future generations.
While the economic impact the Giants in Mandurah project will have for our City is significant and very welcome for our local businesses, it is the nature-based connection that makes this project fit so well with Mandurah.
Thomas Dambo's giant wooden sculptures are simply awesome pieces of art that have a massive fan base right across the globe.
Mandurah is the City chosen by Dambo, as part of his world-wide trail, to be the home for his Australian giants and I for one cannot wait to get out and meet them.
