COMMENT: Mandurah set to welcome Dambo Giants

By Mayor Rhys Williams
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:22am, first published 2:30am
It sounded like a mountain fell -Marit by Thomas Dambo, Wulong, China. Picture by Thomas Dambo

Thomas Dambo's magical giant wooden sculptures have inspired millions of people all around the world and now, they will soon become Mandurah's newest residents.

